WATCH: Stock pick — Standard Bank

By Business Day TV - 26 March 2019
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Standard Bank Group as his stock pick of the day.

“Standard Bank is down 7% on the back of last week’s load-shedding and worries of the economy, so it is trading on price-earnings ratio of nine times, single digit, and has a dividend yield of 5%-5.5%. Should we have a half decent election, some of these SA Inc companies should do very well.”

