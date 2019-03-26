WATCH: Stock pick — Standard Bank
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Standard Bank Group as his stock pick of the day.
“Standard Bank is down 7% on the back of last week’s load-shedding and worries of the economy, so it is trading on price-earnings ratio of nine times, single digit, and has a dividend yield of 5%-5.5%. Should we have a half decent election, some of these SA Inc companies should do very well.”
