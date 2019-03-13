Legacy Marine gets the wind in its sails
Low bridges blocking the route between Perseverance and the Port of Port Elizabeth have always been a major constraint for boat-building company Legacy Marine. The Bay company had been limited to manufacturing smaller boats due to the height restrictions on the road to the harbour. But the establishment of the Port of Ngqura birthed a new set of opportunities for Legacy Marine, which recently launched and tested its first fleet of aluminium vessels.
