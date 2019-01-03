Algoa FM veteran now group CEO
Radio station stalwart gets top job
Exactly 30 years ago, Dave Tiltmann started his journey with Algoa FM and the award-winning radio station’s managing director will now take on a new role as CEO of JSE-listed company African Media Entertainment (AME).
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.