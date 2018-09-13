Small traders must unite to combat crime
The statistics indicated that the most business robberies took place at spaza shops, with 5,771 incidents reported at national level, while 1,079 were reported at convenience stores.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.