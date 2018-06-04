Citrus industry protesters out on bail

A group of Kirkwood protesters who were arrested last week for allegedly threatening other workers, have been released on bail.

On Friday, seven Kirkwood residents who had threatened workers wanting to go to work, were arrested during a protest.

The incident formed part of an ongoing strike involving thousands of citrus industry workers, mainly in the Sundays River Valley, who are demanding a salary increase.

Workers are demanding their salaries be increased from R16.50 an hour to R20 an hour.

Citrus is a R3-billion industry which operates for only a few months of the year, starting in May and ending in September.

On Monday morning, Zwelimnandi Daniel, 49, Simpelo Peter Jim, 52, Aviwe Mkhululbe, 21, Malwande Ngqalala, 22 ,Cwenga Ntiska Gwebeni, 21, Luvo Sithelo, 27, and Zolile Ndilele, 33, were charged in the Kirkwood Magistrate's Court for public violence.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said all seven were released on R500 bail each with the case remanded to July 16 for further investigation.

Swart said the men were arrested after allegedly driving around the Kirkwood area ordering workers not to report for work while also allegedly encouraging them to participate in unlawful behaviour.

Shortly after 8am on Monday, Swart said that another four people, aged between 30 and 55, were arrested in Valencia, Addo Heights, for participating in the same action.

Swart said the four people had been arrested on Monday after allegedly attempting to block two roads in Addo.

They were arrested under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act which relates to the damage of essential infrastructure.

Swart said the four would be appear in court later on Monday.