Chinese fashion retailers Shein and Temu are said to have thrived under the de minimus tax rule in SA, but the government is seeking to close that loophole, which will see the clothing giants taxed exactly the same way as local clothing retailers are.
The move has been welcomed by business and unions. Business Day TV spoke to Michael Lawrence, executive director of the National Clothing Retail Federation, for more detail.
WATCH | SA’s crackdown on Shein and Temu
