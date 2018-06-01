Passion for dairy farming pays off
Willing learner and successful mentor a winning combination, says young Alexandria farmer
In his 11 years at the helm of an Alexandria dairy farm, Tshilidzi Matshidzula has grown a herd of 49 cows into a thriving business supplying milk to national brands – and his work is far from done.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.