Rain, heat could cause deadly disease outbreaks among livestock

Farmers warned to be on the alert for dangerous illnesses like Rift Valley Fever

Recent rainfall and the summer weather could lead to an outbreak of various animal diseases and parasites, with veterinarians already warning about a possible outbreak of Rift Valley Fever.



The Ruminant Veterinarian Association of SA (RuVasa) has warned farmers and their staff to keep a close eye on their animals as early detection could be the key to preventing disease outbreaks and huge losses of livestock...