Rain, heat could cause deadly disease outbreaks among livestock
Farmers warned to be on the alert for dangerous illnesses like Rift Valley Fever
Recent rainfall and the summer weather could lead to an outbreak of various animal diseases and parasites, with veterinarians already warning about a possible outbreak of Rift Valley Fever.
The Ruminant Veterinarian Association of SA (RuVasa) has warned farmers and their staff to keep a close eye on their animals as early detection could be the key to preventing disease outbreaks and huge losses of livestock...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.