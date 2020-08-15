Eastern Cape the stock theft capital of SA

Almost 64,000 cases of livestock theft were reported in the Eastern Cape in the past decade, with 6,800 reported in the 2019/20 financial year, making the province the stock theft capital of SA.



A total of eight of the 10 police stations which recorded most stock theft cases in SA are in the province. ..

