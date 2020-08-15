Eastern Cape the stock theft capital of SA
Almost 64,000 cases of livestock theft were reported in the Eastern Cape in the past decade, with 6,800 reported in the 2019/20 financial year, making the province the stock theft capital of SA.
A total of eight of the 10 police stations which recorded most stock theft cases in SA are in the province. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.