Agri-bursaries for two promising Kouga pupils

By Herald Reporter -

While many believe the grass is greener on the other side, two Kouga pupils will have the opportunity to find out for themselves when they embark on an all-expenses-paid educational journey at Marlow Agricultural High School in 2022.



The agri-bursary programme was recently launched and funded as part of the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s socioeconomic development programme which is aimed at promising high school pupils from Humansdorp, Hankey, Patensie, Thornhill and Jeffreys Bay...