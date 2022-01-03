Parliament warned in 2018 about its lax safety, health and emergency plans

As the scramble for answers on what caused the fire that burnt the parliament building in Cape Town intensifies, it has emerged that officials were warned four years ago that its safety and health management systems were almost non-existent.

This, the 2018 report showed, posed a high risk.

This is contained in an audit report on parliament’s safety, health and environment (SHE), which was issued in May 2018.

At the time, it was found that parliament was ill-prepared to respond to emergencies and accidents should they break out. Moreover, the audit established that there was inadequate management of SHE risks and incidents.

The audit covered, among other areas, the capability for risk management, and ergonomic and environmental risk assessments and controls.

A safe working process “should be developed and implemented”, the audit report advised.