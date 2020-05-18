Positive prospects for the 2020/21 global grains harvest

Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates data – arguably among the most anticipated data releases in global agricultural markets.

The agency reinforced the message painted by the International Grains Council (IGC) last month, that there are large supplies in the global market.

This message also allays the fears of countries that had placed export bans fearing for a global shortage of grain commodities.

To start with maize, the USDA forecasts the 2020/21 global production to nearly 1.2 billion tonnes, up 6% y/y (see Exhibit 1).

Similar to the point made by IGC, this will mainly be underpinned by an expected expansion in area plantings and higher yields in the US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil and the EU.

The planting of this crop has begun in the northern hemisphere and progressed with minimal interruptions, albeit with the additional coronavirus-related precautions on farms.

Moreover, input supply chains appear to be functioning well across the globe.

In the southern hemisphere, planting will only begin around October for the 2020/21 season.