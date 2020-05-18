Cuban medical brigade arrives in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape on Sunday received a much needed shot in the arm when the Cuban medical brigade arrived in East London after spending more than two weeks in isolation in the North West province.

Totalling 20, they comprise 10 general practitioners, two epidemiologists, four biomedical engineers and four bio-statisticians, also known as information management specialists.

Welcoming the Cuban entourage during a short ceremony in East London, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the brigade would be drafted across the province once they had completed a week-long induction, starting on Monday.

Gomba said the induction would bring them up to speed with where the province is in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We’ve agreed with their co-ordinator that we’ll put them through an orientation week, and that at the end of the week we’ll have a list that’s speaks to the deployment of the brigade,” Gomba said.