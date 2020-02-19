This his how Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech affects agriculture
My agricultural take on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) is threefold.
The president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the various sectoral master plans that are being developed, with specific mention of the textile and clothing, sugar, and poultry master plans...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.