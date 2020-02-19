Cannabis, steaming all over Africa

In his 2020 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that “this year we will open up and regulate the commercial use of hemp products, providing opportunities for small-scale farmers; and formulate policy on the use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes, to build this industry in line with global trends. The regulatory steps will soon be announced by the relevant ministers.”

This is already part of the sectoral master plans that are being developed, specifically the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, as well as at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

South Africa is not the only African country that is suddenly taking interest in cannabis.

A number of Africa countries have in the recent past reformed their cannabis regulations – moving away from it being a prohibited drug to a source of income as an exportable commodity.

This is motivated by the promise of riches, with many policymakers viewing the burgeoning cannabis industry as offering prospects for boosting rural economic growth and job creation.

This seems to be particularly the case for South Africa, although it is still unclear how much revenue the country can derive from this plant.

Such countries include Lesotho, which was the first African country to issue licences for the cultivation of medical cannabis in 2017.

This saw international investment being directed into the country in 2018. Zimbabwe issued its first cannabis licence in March 2019.

Zambia is the latest country to legalise medical cannabis, announcing in December 2019 that medical cannabis for export would be permitted in the country.