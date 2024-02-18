Curtain raised on Mandela Bay Arts Festival
Metro residents prepare to be dazzled by multiple offerings over next 10 days, including music, theatre, comedy, dance and poetry
The curtain has been raised on the Mandela Bay Arts Festival, which is set to inspire, educate, entertain and bring people together over the next 10 days.
The colourful launch took place at The Athenaeum on Thursday evening and included a performance by award-winning jazz artist Dumza Maswana...
