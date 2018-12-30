TRAVEL
Fly like Superman on this Addo zipline
Adrenalin Addo offers the highest, longest and fastest double zip-line in SA
There are times when you desperately need to laugh out loud. That whooping, shrieking laughter that makes you cry and sends endorphins skipping through your bloodstream; the kind of happy exuberance that lifts your spirits for days after the actual event.
There is one sure way to get even the shyest of introverts yelling with gusto and that is at Adrenalin Addo, with the highest, longest and fastest double zip-line in SA.
We hollered our way down the zip-line a couple of years ago and, when we heard about their newest offering, a Superman harness, we knew immediately that this was going to be the best year-end stress reliever possible.
The Superman zip-line at Addo is one of only two in the country. It allows you to experience flight in Superman mode – flying through the air with your arms out in front and your red cape billowing in your imagination behind you.
Ryan Tayler-Smith, hands-on owner of Adrenalin Addo, says: “We added the Superman zip-line to give our riders a more exhilarating and adrenalin-pumping experience.
“We used to describe our double zip-line as flying without wings and the Superman zip-line takes it to a whole new level.”
When approaching the property through the sleepy town of Addo it is hard to imagine that a zip-line could possibly be built in the completely flat citrus farmlands.
Only when you turn off the main road and head down a gravel track does the tall ridge start looming above you and, once you head into Adrenalin Addo’s long driveway, the large wooden jumping platform right at the top of the tallest point becomes ominously obvious, perched right up on top.
Egged on by bright orange signs saying “Are you ready ... ” and “To just let go ... ”, the teen talk in our Kombi was reaching fever pitch, full of colourful stories of heroic leaps and tall tales of valiant bravery and shameful cowardice.
With wide smiles and expectant hearts, we rushed into reception, signed the indemnity forms and geared ourselves up with our varying kit.
The daredevils in our team donned parachute-like backpacks holding their super-hero gear while the less brave of us were kitted out in complicated harnesses with shiny clips and heavy pulleys and hard hats.
After a few team selfies (already full of wide grins) we headed to the river and leapt onto the wooden pontoon to cross it and start the climb.
Our guide, Lee, stopped at regular intervals to talk about the fascinating history of the Addo citrus farmlands and give us a chance to catch our breath.
The launch platform is perched on top of a very high ridge and, when you reach the top, it literally takes your breath away.
The views over the Sundays River Valley are incredible and the height commands respect.
Here, our first shred of doubt came into play – “the view is lovely but why on earth would I want to jump off?” said all of our egos.
The bravest pair of our pack stepped forward, donned their Superman harnesses and lay tummy down on the slanting wooden platforms, their bodies prone while Lee and his helper strapped and clipped them into the lines.
With a tug off the platform they were off – zooming head first into the valley while screaming in shock and delight.
It soon became obvious why the ride is called a “zip”-line as, for those of us awaiting our turn on the platform, the sound of two giant zips being pulled open filled our ears and vibrated through the valley.
All too soon our second, more prudent, pair were called up. They had to stand on the elevated wooden platforms while they were strapped in and then told to sit down and enjoy the ride.
They tentatively sat before flying off the platform with starfish arms and legs open wide, their faces blown into gaping grins as they flew down the line.
Next up, our final pigeon pair – my husband Ralph playing Superman and me Miss Cautious. When I sat in my harness and Ralph was tugged into superhero flight, a giant “woohoo” let loose from deep within me.
I opened my arms wide and watched my Superman grimacing as he tore through the air, his cheeks pulsing with G-force and I laughed louder than I have ever laughed before.
All too soon we were slowed down by the braking system at the bottom and released onto a giant ladder to join our group and share our zip-line adventure stories.
It is no wonder that Adrenalin Addo is ranked as Trip Advisor’s number one activity in the Sundays River Valley!
- Sarah Dirsuwei is the Bay-based writer behind the Chasing the Rainbow family travel blog. Follow more of the Dirsuweis’ adventures at www.chasingtherainbow.net
NEED TO KNOW
Book online at www.adrenalinaddo.co.za
The Superman zip-line costs R400 a person and the regular zip-line is R320.
There are also combo deals available incorporating the various zip-lines, giant swing and canoeing.