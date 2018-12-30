Fly like Superman on this Addo zipline

There are times when you desperately need to laugh out loud. That whooping, shrieking laughter that makes you cry and sends endorphins skipping through your bloodstream; the kind of happy exuberance that lifts your spirits for days after the actual event.

There is one sure way to get even the shyest of introverts yelling with gusto and that is at Adrenalin Addo, with the highest, longest and fastest double zip-line in SA.

We hollered our way down the zip-line a couple of years ago and, when we heard about their newest offering, a Superman harness, we knew immediately that this was going to be the best year-end stress reliever possible.