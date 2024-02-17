×

Your Weekend

Undercover cop tells how she ‘bought’ falsified learner’s licence

Premium
17 February 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A police officer who went undercover to investigate alleged fraudulent activities at the Sunday's River municipal traffic department told the Gqeberha high court on Friday how easy it had been for her to obtain a falsified learner's licence.

Constable Amy Sweetland said that after initially meeting Rory Petrus at the traffic department in Kirkwood on October 31 2019, she had told Petrus she had a problem with her sight, and he had told her to return on December 5...

