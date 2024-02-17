Undercover cop tells how she ‘bought’ falsified learner’s licence
A police officer who went undercover to investigate alleged fraudulent activities at the Sunday's River municipal traffic department told the Gqeberha high court on Friday how easy it had been for her to obtain a falsified learner's licence.
Constable Amy Sweetland said that after initially meeting Rory Petrus at the traffic department in Kirkwood on October 31 2019, she had told Petrus she had a problem with her sight, and he had told her to return on December 5...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.