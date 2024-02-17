New Brighton records highest murder rate in metro
While the murder rate came down by a small margin in the Eastern Cape, three police stations in Nelson Mandela Bay appeared on the list of the top 30 stations for murder cases in the country.
This was revealed on Friday when police minister Bheki Cele issued the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.