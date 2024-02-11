Kirkwood man in desperate dash to Cape Town to save eye
A Kirkwood man whose eye was dislodged from its socket in a taxi accident a decade ago, is so desperate for medical help he has turned to doctors in Cape Town in the hope of saving his eye and alleviating the excruciating pain he endures daily.
Though he has an appointment to see a specialist at Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital in April, Cebo Majoka said he could not wait that long as the pain was unbearable and he was progressively losing his eyesight...
