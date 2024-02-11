Good coach can keep the tense out of intense training
More intense workouts work the muscles and cardiovascular system more vigorously
I keep reading about strength training with intensity to build more muscle and lose more fat. What is intensity? Should I be lifting more?
South Africans should have no trouble dabbling in a little intensity. I often look at our news cycle and wonder how we survive emotionally. Wait, we don’t...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.