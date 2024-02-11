Talented culinary student whips up gold at 2024 WorldSkills SA contest
A young Makhanda culinary whizz proved she has all the right ingredients to take her career abroad after recently claiming top honours at the 2024 WorldSkills SA competition in Durban.
Eastcape Midlands TVET College hospitality student Lisakhanya Skitas withstood the pressure in competition, held at the Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre from January 31 to February 4, and whipped up a dazzling display worthy of winning the gold...
