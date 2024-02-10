×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Hougham Park dunefield mystery unearths proof of Anglo-Boer War drama, relation to forced removals and lingering questions around the Black Death

Nelson Mandela Bay study links warhorse bones and bubonic plague

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 10 February 2024

The bones of warhorses from a historical conflict that racked SA, spent cartridges and discarded riding regalia have been discovered at Hougham Park.

Scattered in the sand, the 120-year-old artefacts have grabbed the attention of the heritage community and raised questions about a possible link to the bubonic plague...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read