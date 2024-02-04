Books you won’t be able to put down this February

“Historical fiction is imagination inspired by the past.”
So said historian Robert Lacey, who consults for the Netflix period drama The Crown.
Every book genre brings something unique to the literary world, yet historical fiction stands out for its unwavering popularity.
Serving as a magical time machine, historical fiction allows readers to journey to different eras, giving an intimate glimpse into bygone cultures, practices and significant events.
The better works in the genre go beyond offering a rehash of the past — they provide a reinterpretation of historical events through a fresh lens, gifting readers insights unattainable through academic history textbooks.
And often, works of historical fiction help readers to relate the past to the present, providing clues on how to best navigate our reality.
Given the genre’s appeal, Exclusive Books Recommends always features one or more historical fiction titles, and for February, it leads with an epic work of historical fiction from master storyteller Kristin Hannah.
Set during and after the Vietnam War, The Women is an intimate portrait of a woman coming of age in a dangerous time, and a sweeping tale of a nation divided by war and broken by politics.
Hannah is a maven of the historical fiction genre.
Her number one New York Times best-selling titles The Four Winds and The Nightingale are but two of the most memorable in this category, and both are on a price promotion of R230 for the month of February.
Good historical fiction is like a cocktail of emotion and fact for the body and soul.
But if cocktails of a different flavour are your tipple of choice, Exclusive Books has a full range of February hits.
Fans of Harlen Coben can expect another page-turning thriller with Fool Me Once. If you loved the Netflix series, the TV tie-in cover will surely bring the characters to life.
Fury by Alex Michaelides is another prominent feature following the impressive success of his debut novel The Silent Patient, and for some winding down, try John Boyne’s Elements 01: Water, the first book in the four-part story.
For a dose of reality, the nonfiction selection includes Sarah Jakes-Roberts’ newest release, Rising Strong.
Readers also learn about stress management from Noa Belling’s Stress Less, while Tanya Zack captures attention with her stories-in-pictures photography book Wake up, This is Joburg.
The children’s titles cater to all age groups, with the likes of Abdi Nazemian’s Only this Beautiful Moment for teens and young adults.
Jaco Jacob’s Maltrap targets a younger audience and follows the adventure of a young boy and his dad as they embark on a monster adventure.
Beatrix Potter’s At Home with Peter offers a classical touch for tots and toddlers.
Image: YULIA GROGOYEVA/123RF
