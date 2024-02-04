×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Beachfront walkway damage undermining flagship asset

Call for city to secure sections vulnerable to spring tides and ocean surges

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 04 February 2024

Four months after storms and ocean surge caused major damage to the walkway along Hobie Beach and Something Good, it has still not been repaired, shining a negative light on one of the city’s flagship tourism developments.

Questions have also been raised about general infrastructural disrepair and lack of maintenance...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read