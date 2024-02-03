George woman takes final breath in Switzerland
Cancer sufferer who endured years of pain dies peacefully this week after opting to be euthanised
A George cancer sufferer who flew to a Switzerland assisted dying clinic last weekend, died peacefully on Wednesday.
Right-to-die activist Prof Sean Davison stood by 63-year-old Carol de Swardt as she took her final breath...
