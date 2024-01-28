Wild Mongoo changing women’s lives in George

This is one of those feel-good stories where hope springs eternal for women who have been saved from the streets, helped in every which way, and empowered with skills to cope in their new lives far from prostitution and hopelessness.
If you visit the Fat Fish restaurant in George there’s every reason to pop into the Wild Mongoo shop next door for some unique retail therapy, but also to support this nonprofit organisation making inroads into the complex world of prostitution.
Established in 2022, Wild Mongoo is a retail shop, online shop and they do custom work for corporate gifts and specialist retailers.
It all started with Azaria Outreach which was established by Esmé and Neels Meyer in October 2016 and has since successfully reintegrated 20 former prostitutes into off-the-street lifestyles.
The programme not only addresses bigger-picture issues such as drug addiction and joblessness, but also works towards true restoration of value, self-worth and integrity so women can ultimately effectively re-engage with and contribute to society.
Athane Scholz shared the story with me.
“As Azaria regained momentum after Covid-19, the need for a more elaborate skills development division prompted the establishment of Wild Mongoo, a retail-based project that empowers vulnerable women by teaching them skills that will earn them an income.
“Their products are sold online and available in a very pink-and-pretty retail store in the George CBD.”
Women from all types of vulnerable backgrounds, not just former prostitutes, are trained in a wide range of skills so they now produce high quality decor items, corporate gifts, jewellery and accessories, pet products, baby products and soft toys.
At the Wild Mongoo shop there is even a nail bar that offers pedicures and manicures. It’s a perfect place to find a unique gift.
The programme grew in two years from eight women working in a tiny attic workshop to 25 women working in a double-storey studio in 2023 and this year has already seen more than 30 women joining the programme.
The dream is that one day 1,000 women will benefit, Scholz says.
“Women considered ‘vulnerable’ have limited options due to disability, extreme circumstances and threat of personal safety when they leave behind prostitution, human trafficking, modern slavery and gangsterism.
“Wild Mongoo gives them options — not just by providing work and skills training but also addressing medical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs.
“The estimated two-year programme includes business management training, personal finance guidance, emotional support and counselling — as the goal is for these women to become confident in society and able to provide for their families.”
Wild Mongoo has a small “safe house” where up to four women can stay and there is a dream of growing this.
Annalie Cable, a former schoolteacher and community project leader, who took over the reins at Azaria in 2020, says Wednesday nights are a highlight for her.
Cable and volunteers host a weekly pop-up soup kitchen for prostitutes on the pavement of a main pickup point in George’s industrial zone.
“We just love them, pray for them, and listen to their stories.
“If they are interested, we introduce them to the Azaria outreach programme, but we don’t judge and we don’t pretend to be the solution to all their problems.”
Cable believes in empowerment, not handouts.
“Prostitution is a complex issue that requires a holistic approach and commitment to change.
“Azaria is the first step in a long-term relationship with women who want to leave the lifestyle, but feel the odds are stacked against them.
“If they are willing, we connect them to people who can help with drug addiction, child custody issues, appropriate training and ways to earn an income in an alternative way.
“It is not a quick fix but there is so much potential and real hope,” she said.
Before looking after Azaria, Cable spent seven years at the Hope Church Wilderness Heights community project, where she was instrumental in establishing a creche, after-school reading programme, feeding scheme, clinic and clothes bank.
“It is so incredible how all the skills and experience I gained through teaching and programmes have culminated in the collective services that these women need.
“I am humbled and privileged to be part of such a life-changing organisation.
“Women arrive here broken but see all around them others who have triumphed over their circumstances.
“Within weeks of arriving, we see them transform physically, mentally and emotionally,” Cable said.
Among Azaria’s success stories is Charmaine Witbooi (not her real name), a former prostitute, whose life has been completely changed by the programme.
“People who knew me from back then, hardly recognise me now,” she said.
“I have been sober for years, care for my own children and have my own house.
“I have a steady income as a seamstress in the programme and now even dare to dream.”
Witbooi started working the streets in her early twenties to support her drug and alcohol addiction.
“I grew up in a house of violence, verbal abuse and alcohol. I started using Tik for escapism, which made things much worse.
“I dropped out of school and could not hold down a job, so eventually started doing tricks.”
Then Azaria found and befriended her on the streets, supported Witbooi through recovery from TB, drug rehabilitation and gave her temporary refuge in a church-owned commune to help her stay on the straight and narrow.
When she was ready, they helped her rent land and build a wooden house and regain custody of her children.
While operational costs for Azaria Outreach and Wild Mongoo are supported by Soft Landings NPC, the women’s salaries and aid services must be covered by sponsorships, grants and fundraising.
“While we are excited by the recent growth, we now need additional funding to cover salaries for as many women as possible,” Scholz said.
Proceeds from the shop, online shop and orders are reinvested in materials and equipment to support and expand the project.
How you can help: Buy the products in the shop at 124B York Street (next to Fat Fish, behind George Tourism). Buy our products online at https://wildmongoo.co.za
Inquire about our corporate gift and specialised wholesale options by mailing hello@wildmongoo.com
To make a one-off donation, go to https://wildmongoo.co.za/once-off-donation/
To make a monthly deductible donation or sponsor a woman’s salary, mail hello@wildmongoo.com
Wild Mongoo changing women’s lives in George
Nonprofit organisation provides skills and employment and brings back hope
Image: RUAN REDELINGHUYS
This is one of those feel-good stories where hope springs eternal for women who have been saved from the streets, helped in every which way, and empowered with skills to cope in their new lives far from prostitution and hopelessness.
If you visit the Fat Fish restaurant in George there’s every reason to pop into the Wild Mongoo shop next door for some unique retail therapy, but also to support this nonprofit organisation making inroads into the complex world of prostitution.
Established in 2022, Wild Mongoo is a retail shop, online shop and they do custom work for corporate gifts and specialist retailers.
It all started with Azaria Outreach which was established by Esmé and Neels Meyer in October 2016 and has since successfully reintegrated 20 former prostitutes into off-the-street lifestyles.
The programme not only addresses bigger-picture issues such as drug addiction and joblessness, but also works towards true restoration of value, self-worth and integrity so women can ultimately effectively re-engage with and contribute to society.
Athane Scholz shared the story with me.
“As Azaria regained momentum after Covid-19, the need for a more elaborate skills development division prompted the establishment of Wild Mongoo, a retail-based project that empowers vulnerable women by teaching them skills that will earn them an income.
“Their products are sold online and available in a very pink-and-pretty retail store in the George CBD.”
Women from all types of vulnerable backgrounds, not just former prostitutes, are trained in a wide range of skills so they now produce high quality decor items, corporate gifts, jewellery and accessories, pet products, baby products and soft toys.
At the Wild Mongoo shop there is even a nail bar that offers pedicures and manicures. It’s a perfect place to find a unique gift.
The programme grew in two years from eight women working in a tiny attic workshop to 25 women working in a double-storey studio in 2023 and this year has already seen more than 30 women joining the programme.
The dream is that one day 1,000 women will benefit, Scholz says.
“Women considered ‘vulnerable’ have limited options due to disability, extreme circumstances and threat of personal safety when they leave behind prostitution, human trafficking, modern slavery and gangsterism.
“Wild Mongoo gives them options — not just by providing work and skills training but also addressing medical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs.
“The estimated two-year programme includes business management training, personal finance guidance, emotional support and counselling — as the goal is for these women to become confident in society and able to provide for their families.”
Wild Mongoo has a small “safe house” where up to four women can stay and there is a dream of growing this.
Annalie Cable, a former schoolteacher and community project leader, who took over the reins at Azaria in 2020, says Wednesday nights are a highlight for her.
Cable and volunteers host a weekly pop-up soup kitchen for prostitutes on the pavement of a main pickup point in George’s industrial zone.
“We just love them, pray for them, and listen to their stories.
“If they are interested, we introduce them to the Azaria outreach programme, but we don’t judge and we don’t pretend to be the solution to all their problems.”
Cable believes in empowerment, not handouts.
“Prostitution is a complex issue that requires a holistic approach and commitment to change.
“Azaria is the first step in a long-term relationship with women who want to leave the lifestyle, but feel the odds are stacked against them.
“If they are willing, we connect them to people who can help with drug addiction, child custody issues, appropriate training and ways to earn an income in an alternative way.
“It is not a quick fix but there is so much potential and real hope,” she said.
Before looking after Azaria, Cable spent seven years at the Hope Church Wilderness Heights community project, where she was instrumental in establishing a creche, after-school reading programme, feeding scheme, clinic and clothes bank.
“It is so incredible how all the skills and experience I gained through teaching and programmes have culminated in the collective services that these women need.
“I am humbled and privileged to be part of such a life-changing organisation.
“Women arrive here broken but see all around them others who have triumphed over their circumstances.
“Within weeks of arriving, we see them transform physically, mentally and emotionally,” Cable said.
Among Azaria’s success stories is Charmaine Witbooi (not her real name), a former prostitute, whose life has been completely changed by the programme.
“People who knew me from back then, hardly recognise me now,” she said.
“I have been sober for years, care for my own children and have my own house.
“I have a steady income as a seamstress in the programme and now even dare to dream.”
Witbooi started working the streets in her early twenties to support her drug and alcohol addiction.
“I grew up in a house of violence, verbal abuse and alcohol. I started using Tik for escapism, which made things much worse.
“I dropped out of school and could not hold down a job, so eventually started doing tricks.”
Then Azaria found and befriended her on the streets, supported Witbooi through recovery from TB, drug rehabilitation and gave her temporary refuge in a church-owned commune to help her stay on the straight and narrow.
When she was ready, they helped her rent land and build a wooden house and regain custody of her children.
While operational costs for Azaria Outreach and Wild Mongoo are supported by Soft Landings NPC, the women’s salaries and aid services must be covered by sponsorships, grants and fundraising.
“While we are excited by the recent growth, we now need additional funding to cover salaries for as many women as possible,” Scholz said.
Proceeds from the shop, online shop and orders are reinvested in materials and equipment to support and expand the project.
How you can help: Buy the products in the shop at 124B York Street (next to Fat Fish, behind George Tourism). Buy our products online at https://wildmongoo.co.za
Inquire about our corporate gift and specialised wholesale options by mailing hello@wildmongoo.com
To make a one-off donation, go to https://wildmongoo.co.za/once-off-donation/
To make a monthly deductible donation or sponsor a woman’s salary, mail hello@wildmongoo.com
Image: RUAN REDELINGHUYS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend