Cable theft puts Dora Nginza patients at risk
Surgeries postponed, administration system offline as staff rely on generators
For a second day in a row on Friday, Dora Nginza Hospital staff and patients had to rely on generators to keep the lights on and machines running after wanton vandalism to the Struandale substation.
While Thursday’s operations seemingly continued as normal, there was brief panic on Friday morning as the generator reportedly started giving problems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.