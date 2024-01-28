×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Cable theft puts Dora Nginza patients at risk

Surgeries postponed, administration system offline as staff rely on generators

Premium
28 January 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

For a second day in a row on Friday, Dora Nginza Hospital staff and patients had to rely on generators to keep the lights on and machines running after wanton vandalism to the Struandale substation.

While Thursday’s operations seemingly continued as normal, there was brief panic on Friday morning as the generator reportedly started giving problems...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read