Ford SA pumps millions into impoverished communities

From education to health and numerous vehicle donations in between, Ford SA has ploughed millions into the development of some of the country’s most impoverished communities.
And the generosity from the Blue Oval is set to increase this year with the company intending to up the ante and budget for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives increasing its spend of about R45m last year to R85m in 2024.
The company’s CSR initiatives form part of an ongoing and long-term sustainability programme spanning various sectors, from healthcare and education to community empowerment and conservation.
Among the projects which benefited communities in 2023 were the READ Educational Trust’s Rally to Read programme in Nelson Mandela Bay and Pretoria.
The Rally to Read in Nelson Mandela Bay completed its second year in 2023, with R1.4m in funding, benefiting about 4,100 primary school pupils at eight schools.
In 2023, the Ford College Community Challenge (C3), a signature educational programme of the Ford Fund in partnership with Enactus, again aimed to foster innovative solutions among university students to address critical community needs.
Each year, Ford Fund provides four local projects with grants of about R90,000 each, enabling them to further implement their creative community upliftment initiatives.
The company also continued its steadfast support for SOS Children’s Village and the Medicos Special School.
Ford SA government affairs & transformation director Esther Buthelezi said the annual monetary contribution covered the needs of the children, including school uniforms and stationery.
“For more than a decade, Ford has been providing annual monetary contributions to support House 6 at SOS Children’s Village in Mamelodi,” Buthelezi said.
Ford SA also donated 16 Rangers to various training institutions across the country as tooling trial units which are integral to Ford’s testing processes before mass production.
The donation was worth about R8m.
In celebration of its 100th anniversary in SA, the company has introduced three initiatives focused on making an enduring contribution to education and community development in 2024.
The initiatives, which were announced in 2023, will collectively be valued at R85m once completed and will be implemented in collaboration with Gift of the Givers Foundation and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
The projects will include the building of 100 early childhood development centres; funding the transformation of shipping containers into 100 maths and science labs for primary schools; and awarding 100 scholarships to young adults in technical high schools and technical and vocational education and training colleges.
