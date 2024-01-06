Busy traffic expected as tourists return home
Police arrest 124 motorists for alcohol-related offences during festive season
As most of the Friendly City’s holidaymakers prepare to return home at the weekend, with bumper traffic volumes expected on national roads, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has released its latest traffic statistics.
Alcohol abuse remained one of the biggest concerns during the festive season, with a total of 124 drunken drivers arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay, with 69 accidents and 15 fatalities...
