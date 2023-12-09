Wave of protest building against offshore seismic surveys
Protests set to take place at 20 different venues around country as people object to government authorisations including between Plett and Algoa Bay
Environmental and social activists are set to stage protests around SA on Saturday against three recent seismic authorisations — including one between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay.
The group is lined up against multinational corporations including Shell, Qatar and Total Energies and contractors such as CGG and Searcher...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.