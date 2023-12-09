Gqeberha's men and women in blue held a charity event in Bloemendal on Friday to donate festive hampers to a crèche where the wife of one of their slain colleagues is striving to make a meaningful impact.
HeraldLIVE
Police charity event means the world to widow of slain officer
Gqeberha's men and women in blue held a charity event in Bloemendal on Friday to donate festive hampers to a crèche where the wife of one of their slain colleagues is striving to make a meaningful impact.
Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said they also used the 16 Days of Activism against Violence on Women and Children to underscore their commitment to supporting the vulnerable.
The widow of Sergeant Mario Nel, who was shot with his own service pistol while on duty at the Motherwell magistrate’s court in May, said the police's thoughtful gesture meant the world to her.
“I'm grateful for the police's presence today, generously gifting festive hampers to the little ones,” Ammarentia, owner of Kavukiland Daycare, said.
“Their unwavering support since my husband's passing has meant the world to me.
“Every day is challenging, especially approaching the first Christmas without him.
“My heart aches. I cherished him deeply.”
She said the charity event served as a poignant reminder that the legacy of her late husband, with whom she was married for two years, lived on.
“It endures, and the love and care he stood for still resonate.”
During the police's visit, the tiny tots, aged one to five, unwrapped festive goodies and got a tail-wagging visit from K9 dog Misty.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said the visit reflected their dedication to supporting and uplifting the community.
“Mrs Nel and the children at the crèche hold a special place in our hearts, and we want them to know we are here for them, not just today, but every day,” Ncata said.
“The children in this area are exposed to gun violence daily and many innocent ones are caught in the crossfire.
“We are here to enjoy some time with them and also to assure Mrs Nel that the police keeps its promise of ensuring the wellbeing of the families of our men and women in blue who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their communities.”
HeraldLIVE
