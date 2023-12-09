Police officers honoured for commitment to crime prevention
Provincial police members swapped their uniforms for elegant dresses and suits in preparation for the prestigious annual Provincial SAPS Excellence Awards on Thursday evening.
The glitzy affair, hosted at the Feather Market Centre in Central, saw members being recognised for their efforts and unwavering commitment during the 2022/2023 financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.