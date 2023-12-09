×

This is what city wants tourists to see in Nelson Mandela Bay

‘Stay Safe in the Bay Tourism Safety Guide’ includes map that directs visitors to known crime hotspots, derelict parts of Central

By Riaan Marais - 09 December 2023

A pamphlet with safety tips for tourists meant to be handed out to them as they hit Nelson Mandela Bay’s shores could instead be just the thing that lands them in dangerous situations.

Bizarrely, the “Stay Safe in the Bay Tourism Safety Guide” includes a map that directs visitors to known crime hotspots and derelict parts of Central in Gqeberha...

