Hijackings skyrocket in Bay
Lone motorists, delivery trucks targeted by criminal gangs
Nelson Mandela Bay motorists are under siege from hijackers and car thieves, with more than 160 incidents reported in less than a month, according to a tracking company used by security firms in the metro.
A disturbing trend that has emerged recently is of lone motorists being hijacked and robbed and then being held at gunpoint in their cars while the criminals use the vehicles to scout for their next victim...
