×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

IN THE GARDEN | Spilling the beans on Coffee Bay

Eden-like tropical plants abound here and it’s fruit salad country too

Premium
By Julia Smith - 19 November 2023

Thank goodness goats are picky eaters. Their discerning tongue, or upper lip, can be attributed to having introduced us to coffee as an energy-enhancing beverage.

Goats first experienced this energy buzz around the ninth century in Ethiopia...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...

Latest