×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Dodgy telesales agents can get the blood boiling

Premium
29 October 2023
Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist

Listening to recordings of calls featuring cellphone telesales agents getting people to agree to a contract is not good for my blood pressure.

Granted, the ones I get to hear are always the dodgy ones. Clearly not all the sales agents are willing to fudge the truth to get a sale, and the commission which goes with it, but even when they play by the rules, the process is inherently prejudicial to consumers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...

Latest