June trial date for ousted officer

A former police officer who was sacked earlier this month for allegedly conspiring with gangsters will finally have his day in court when his trial starts in June.

Paul Roelofse, 37, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday for his case to be postponed for trial.

Roelofse was fired from his position as a detective-sergeant at the Kabega Park police station after an internal investigation found him guilty of aiding and abetting in criminal activities.



He is now facing charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

This follows his arrest stemming from a string of robberies carried out with an unmarked police car that Roelofse allegedly let the suspects use.

Roelofse was criminally charged at the St Albans Prison Court for using a state vehicle without consent and was released on warning.

Roelofse’s trial starts on June 20 in the Port Elizabeth District Court.