Illegal for companies to add extras to contracts without clients’ agreement
It’s illegal for companies to make an offer to their existing clients — one they call a “value add” but which comes an extra cost, of course — and then regard their lack of response as a yes.
The Consumer Protection Act term for that is “negative option marketing” and the reasoning is that a lot of people miss a lot of emails and SMSs, so it’s unfair to consider a lack of response as consent...
