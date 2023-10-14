×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

WEATHER GURU | Daisy and the spekboom

Premium
By Garth Sampson - 14 October 2023

I have learnt in life that, as the saying goes, “assumption is the mother of all mistakes”. Assuming you know something, without knowing the facts is the forte of many an armchair critic and keyboard warrior alike.

Being a guest speaker for different groups, I get the chance to listen to various other presentations, sometimes before or after my presentation. This week I was privileged to be invited to a Farmer’s Day for dairy farmers sponsored by an international milk company producing a variety of milk related products...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest