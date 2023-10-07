Booysen Park residents block roads, demanding greater police visibility
Irate Booysen Park residents brought traffic to a standstill on Friday when they took to the streets to vent their discontent about spiralling crime in the suburb.
The protest, which unfolded shortly before 6am, had motorists scrambling to find alternative routes as about 500 people blocked Stanford Road and the Old Uitenhage Road with burning tyres, tree trunks and rocks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.