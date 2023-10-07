×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay professors honoured for proving ChatGPT can pass an MBA

NMU pair’s pioneering research scoops Best Paper Award at international conference

By Weekend Post Reporter - 07 October 2023

Two Nelson Mandela University academics received a top accolade at an international business conference for their innovative research paper proving that ChatGPT could pass an MBA in SA.

The paper titled “ChatGPT: The New MBA Student in your Class”, received the Best Paper Award at this year’s 16th International Business Conference (IBC 2023), hosted in Swakopmund, Namibia, last week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest