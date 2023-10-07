Nelson Mandela Bay professors honoured for proving ChatGPT can pass an MBA
NMU pair’s pioneering research scoops Best Paper Award at international conference
Two Nelson Mandela University academics received a top accolade at an international business conference for their innovative research paper proving that ChatGPT could pass an MBA in SA.
The paper titled “ChatGPT: The New MBA Student in your Class”, received the Best Paper Award at this year’s 16th International Business Conference (IBC 2023), hosted in Swakopmund, Namibia, last week...
