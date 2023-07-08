Outcry over Nelson Mandela Bay coalition plan to use EPWP to pay for political appointments
Opposition parties have taken the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government to task over a plan to use the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) to pay for political appointments, potentially giving rise to irregular expenditure.
The proposal was mooted after opposition parties complained that their caucus administrative officers were not hired by the municipality after the change in political leadership in the metro in May...
