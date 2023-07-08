×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Pearson hockey stars score selection to SA U18 sides

EP players scouted during six-day Inter-Provincial Tournament

Premium
08 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Two Pearson High School matric pupils have managed to whammy, bunt and flick their way to the top and clinch selection for the SA Schools’ Hockey A and B teams after taking part in an explosive 2023 Inter-Provincial Tournament in Bloemfontein.

The IPT, from June 25-30, pitted the best Under-18 hockey girls’ provincial teams against each other in six days of nail-biting action as they vied to be crowned the 2023 SA Schools Hockey Association national girls’ U18 champions...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS

Latest