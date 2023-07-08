Pearson hockey stars score selection to SA U18 sides
EP players scouted during six-day Inter-Provincial Tournament
Two Pearson High School matric pupils have managed to whammy, bunt and flick their way to the top and clinch selection for the SA Schools’ Hockey A and B teams after taking part in an explosive 2023 Inter-Provincial Tournament in Bloemfontein.
The IPT, from June 25-30, pitted the best Under-18 hockey girls’ provincial teams against each other in six days of nail-biting action as they vied to be crowned the 2023 SA Schools Hockey Association national girls’ U18 champions...
