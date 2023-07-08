Guesthouse owner denies responsibility for death of guests from gas poisoning
Accused blames baboons for removing flue pipe which resulted in carbon monoxide in the bathroom
A Kareedouw guesthouse owner, who was arrested and charged for murder after two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning, has denied responsibility and guilt for the deaths at the establishment.
Kliphuis Guesthouse owner Kevin Pretorius told the Gqeberha regional court on Friday that it was not his fault the couple died and he would not take responsibility for the April 2020 deaths of Mari Hoon and Jean Vosloo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.