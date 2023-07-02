Mutual respect is an absolute necessity for marriage to thrive
In his book, Love and Respect, Dr Emerson Eggerichs builds his argument upon the theory that the “primary emotional needs” for men and women are that men need respect and women need love like they need air to breathe.
His basic thesis is that love is her deepest need and respect is his deepest need...
Mutual respect is an absolute necessity for marriage to thrive
Mo and Phindi
In his book, Love and Respect, Dr Emerson Eggerichs builds his argument upon the theory that the “primary emotional needs” for men and women are that men need respect and women need love like they need air to breathe.
His basic thesis is that love is her deepest need and respect is his deepest need...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend