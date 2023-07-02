Buff it up this winter season

We are having the coldest and squelchiest winter since I came to live in Knysna in 2015 and it’s not only me moaning as old-timer Garden Route locals agree, this is a particularly grim winter.
Potholes are popping up on streets like acne in Adrian Mole, Howard Road near the Knysna Golf Course is so flooded your car could vanish just like a submarine.
Pavements I run on are slippery, washing isn’t drying and the damp seeps right through to bones.
There is green moss growing on things.
Leatherjackets in the wardrobe have some dreadful disease ...it’s all rather depressing, except for happy farmers in the Karoo and usually dry places like Oudtshoorn that recently lifted drought restrictions.
The Chinese say that once you have lived in a hot climate your blood thins forever.
After close to 20 years of living in Hong Kong, I have never got used to even the mild winters here let alone sub-10 degrees we have been getting this year, exacerbated by wind.
Give me that heat again, any day — the Asian kind that feels as though you are enveloped in some form of amniotic-warm pea soup.
It’s easy to understand suicides in Greenland (there was reportedly a time in the 1980s when more people killed themselves than got cancer) because seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a very real physical condition.
It has been found the reduced level of sunlight may disrupt your body's internal clock and lead to feelings of depression as serotonin levels (a brain chemical) drop.
It’s also true that people living in colder regions with less sunlight are more likely to be heavy drinkers, according to a study reported on by The Independent.
Researchers found a link between the weather, alcohol consumption and liver disease when examining data from 193 countries.
A study published in Hepatology, found a correlation between climate and alcohol consumption in data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organisation.
As average temperature and hours of sunlight decreased, the total alcohol intake per person, the percentage of the population that drinks alcohol, and the incidence of binge drinking all increased.
Before I drown readers in misery, or vodka, there is a solution to surviving this season.
First, be glad we have passed the solstice, half-way mark, so although the worst is to yet come, winter is half gone.
I am scarred by some sort of Calvinistic upbringing that taught me to feel guilty if I have fun during the week. For those who can relate, then ditch this attitude!
I live with a hedonistic partner who has no shame when it comes to living according to a weather forecast and calculating his route accordingly to fair days for fishing or boating or beach trips.
When Mark told me last week the only proper sunny and windless day for a while was on Friday, for a change I jumped at it and swapped out Saturday as a working day — and from now on this winter when the forecast predicts sun, I am going to gap it, just like this!
When it comes to making the most of those healing golden rays, never forget or take for granted that we live in heaven on the Garden Route with endless al fresco options.
My nirvana is Buffalo Bay, also referred to as Buffelsbaai, Buffs.
A mere 20km, only minutes from Knysna, Buffs has a 14km stretch of white sand, dunes, and it’s our best swimming and surfing beach, but it also offers an amazing picnic area, a stone’s throw from the sea breaking on the rocks.
You can’t beat the location and it’s better than ever since it got rejuvenated by the Knysna Art Society after Covid, with each wooden bench decorated with art on a surf board while the actual braais are mosaicked.
Pick your bench and built-in braai site, then stake it out by plonking your charcoal on the braai, your belongings on the bench, line up your deck chairs, put up an umbrella if you must, and your rental for the day is paid.
On week days you are more than likely going to find parking close to your picnic site so it’s easy to move the whole kitchen from your boot to your spot.
And what’s quite amazing is that you can happily leave your unguarded possessions here.
The only thief you need to watch out for is the seagull which swoops and steals food so fast, I once saw somebody’s coil of boerewors flying away.
To make a whole day of catching the rays and to earn your lunch, take a beach walk from Buffs towards Brenton-on-Sea (the round-trip is 10km) or the hiking trail over the dunes.
There is also a fun window-shopping stroll around the 200 homes that make up this village.
A four-bedroom house on Elf Street will cost you just short of R14 million.
We once just for the hell of it phoned an agent who had her mug staked next to a property, that had the footprint of a postage stamp and a tiny dilapidated house on it.
The asking price was R7m because you pay for a sea view here and for living in a holiday village at the beach.
These houses are empty most of the year as they are owned by out of towners who come for the holidays.
You can rent a big house for R8,000 per night or a smaller one for about R2,500, but Buffelsbaai Woonstel is available for R1200 a night.
So are a choice of two caravan parks available, one with viewsover the bay while the other one is right on the water’s edge.
Homes here have cheerful holiday names like Lekkerbreek, Stokkiesdraai, Vrolikheid, Knot4Sale, Op-en Af, Moeggesoek, Vlokkies and Kat se Snor (so close to the water you could dip your toes into the sea from the front porch) to Alkantmooi — all in all a happy place that exudes a holiday feeling.
After walking or exploring it’s time to eat.
You could get your picnic at the Riverdeck farm stall on the road to the beach and if you are lucky, they will have those little chicken pies, but I think that as South Africans we are hooked on the smell of wors sizzling on a braai, drink in our hand — and the whole barbecue ritual can then be drawn out for hours, much longer than just sommer a picnic.
Invite friends, shoot the breeze, watch the sea roll in, soak, bask and loll in the sun. And it’s dog friendly, just another bonus.
My most favourite van Morrison lyrics come to mind; “On and on, over the hill and the craic is good heading towards Coney Island [well Buffs in this case].
“I look at the side of your face as the sunlight comes streaming through the window in the autumn sunshine ...
“And all the time going to Coney Island I’m thinking...wouldn’t it be great if it was like this all the time.”
‘Wouldn’t it be great if it was like this all the time...’
Buff it up this winter season
Beat the winter blues at Buffs
Image: Elaine King
