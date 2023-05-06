×

Former freedom fighter Mzwandile Masala has died

Eastern Cape ANC pays tribute to ‘wise, principled and humble’ MK member who later became an MP

By Weekend Post Reporter - 06 May 2023

Struggle stalwart Mzwandile Masala has died.

Masala was a freedom fighter and veteran of the struggle for national liberation who championed the formation of mass democratic movements...

