Finding Otang, Knysna’s version of the Yeti, in our forests
Premium
By Elaine King - 26 March 2023
I believe there are still elephants roaming in the Knysna forest and I am open to the fact that relict hominoids — which the indigenous people call the ‘Otang’ — also coexist in this secret world of trees.
When I say this, I need to tell you that I am not stoned as people around here might like to suggest when I tell them about the elephants and the Otangs in the forest...
