×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Finding Otang, Knysna’s version of the Yeti, in our forests

Premium
By Elaine King - 26 March 2023

I believe there are still elephants roaming in the Knysna forest and I am open to the fact that relict hominoids — which the indigenous people call the ‘Otang’ — also coexist in this secret world of trees.

When I say this, I need to tell you that I am not stoned as people around here might like to suggest when I tell them about the elephants and the Otangs in the forest...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read