Your Weekend

Nearly 150 choristers hit right note in preparation for Easter

By Roslyn Baatjies - 26 March 2023

Hitting all the right notes after lockdown slammed the key lid on the reach of church choirs, the Algoa Region of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) plans to usher in Holy Week with a Sacred Cantata on April 2.

The Cantata is titled The Seven Last Words of Christ and is composed by Théodore Dubois...

